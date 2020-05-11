NY Judge Upholds Yearlong ICE Detention For US Resident

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 5:08 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge took no issue Sunday with the yearlong detention of a U.S. permanent resident fighting deportation, finding that his time spent in immigration custody was reasonable and constitutional. U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr., a recently confirmed Trump appointee, rejected Dominican citizen Elvin Minaya-Rodriguez's request for a bond hearing after nearly 13 months in civil immigration detention, finding that the length of detention didn't violate his due process rights. "The duration of his detention is neither exceptional nor unreasonable," Judge Sinatra wrote. The judge said the detention, although longer than the time Minaya-Rodriguez served for the...

