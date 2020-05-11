Justices Leery Of 'Entanglement' In Workers' Religious Tasks

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 5:56 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday wrestled with the scope of a legal doctrine that shields religious employers from anti-discrimination laws, with some justices showing apprehension about secular courts deciding when workers' religious duties are important enough to justify the exemption. The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday debated the scope of a legal shield that protects religious organizations from workers' employment suits. In arguments conducted by teleconference, the high court considered appeals by two Catholic schools challenging a pair of similar Ninth Circuit rulings that revived age and disability discrimination suits lodged against them by elementary school teachers. The schools have...

