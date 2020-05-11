Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Slack Hid Money Woes So Execs Could Cash In, Suit Says

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A shareholder of messaging platform Slack Technologies Inc. filed a derivative suit on Friday in Delaware federal court, alleging the company's executives hid its financial woes and the success of a competitor around the time of its direct public offering, causing a sharp decline in its stock shortly after executives reaped millions.

The complaint by Illinois resident Kristen Gorenberg, with allegations similar to an investor suit filed in September in California federal court, claims that Slack's platform had "myriad service outages" in 2018 and the "platform remained highly susceptible to such outages," a fact hidden from investors at the time of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!