Slack Hid Money Woes So Execs Could Cash In, Suit Says

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A shareholder of messaging platform Slack Technologies Inc. filed a derivative suit on Friday in Delaware federal court, alleging the company's executives hid its financial woes and the success of a competitor around the time of its direct public offering, causing a sharp decline in its stock shortly after executives reaped millions. The complaint by Illinois resident Kristen Gorenberg, with allegations similar to an investor suit filed in September in California federal court, claims that Slack's platform had "myriad service outages" in 2018 and the "platform remained highly susceptible to such outages," a fact hidden from investors at the time of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS