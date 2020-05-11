Discount Retailer Stage Stores Plans Ch. 11 Sale Effort

Vince Sullivan By

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 11:14 AM EDT) -- Stage Stores Inc ., the parent company of discount retailers Peebles, Palais Royal, Bealls and Goody's, hit Chapter 11 on Sunday in Texas planning to auction its more than 700 stores and blaming the COVID-19 outbreak for the reversal of its fortunes.In court filings, Stage Stores said it had been successfully implementing an operational reorganization through the last quarter of 2019 that saw positive results, moving to an off-price discount sales model. According to Chief Restructuring Officer Elaine D. Crowley, an initial conversion of 82 stores to this model resulted in increased revenue and prompted the company to expand its plan to an additional 220 stores."And then COVID-19 happened," Crowley said in a first-day declaration. "In this new reality and complete uncertainty, absent a third-party investor or purchaser, Stage Stores does not have the liquidity to implement its plan and continue operations."In March, the company shuttered its 734 locations and furloughed more than 14,000 employees as business restrictions in many states were implemented to stem the spread of the coronavirus.Stage Stores comes to court owing $178.6 million to a group of lenders led by Wells Fargo Bank NA under an asset-based lending facility and $47.4 million to lenders, also led by Wells Fargo, under a term loan. Both facilities are secured by liens on the debtors' assets. The company also owes $173 million to trade creditors, per the declaration.Stage Stores is represented by Matthew D. Cavenaugh, Jennifer F. Wertz, Kristhy M. Peguero and Veronica A. Polnick of Jackson Walker LLP and Joshua A. Sussberg, Neil E. Herman and Joshua M. Altman of Kirkland & Ellis LLP The case is In re: Stage Stores Inc. et al., case number 20-32564, in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, Houston Division.--Editing by Marygrace Murphy.

