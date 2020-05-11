Chicago Children's Hospital Hit With Suit Over Data Breaches

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 5:16 PM EDT) -- A Chicago children's hospital has been accused in a proposed class action of failing to put systems in place to detect the improper access of medical records, leading to two undetected data breaches that exposed the information of at least 8,000 patients. In the suit, filed Friday in Illinois state court, an unnamed woman says her 3-year-old daughter's medical records were accessed without authorization by two employees of Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago in two incidents that also put thousands of other patients' personal information at risk. Lurie contacted "Jane Doe" with a letter in 2019, saying...

