Verso Corp., Retirees Reach Deal To End Life Insurance Suit

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 8:44 PM EDT) -- Paper manufacturer Verso Corp. is using a soon-to-be-finalized ERISA settlement to make good on an allegedly broken promise to fund about 70 retirees' life insurance policies, according to documents filed in Ohio federal court. Verso says it will sign the deal by Wednesday. The settlement commits Verso to funding life insurance policies — which pay out $2,750 to retirees' next of kin upon their death — for all living retirees from its former Wickliffe, Kentucky, paper mill. Verso had promised to fund the retirees' life insurance policies in a series of collective bargaining agreements, including those signed in 1992, 1996, 2002 and 2010,...

