Justices To Weigh Division Of Power In Trump Subpoena Suits

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 6:35 PM EDT) -- Cases involving congressional subpoenas for President Donald Trump's financial information will be argued before the U.S. Supreme Court Tuesday, and the justices' ultimate decision has the potential to alter the separation of powers between the executive and legislative branches. House committees have maintained in two cases that President Donald Trump's financial information, which they have sought through subpoenas, is needed to develop legislation. The U.S. Supreme Court will hear arguments in the cases via teleconference Tuesday. (AP) Trump has argued that House lawmakers do not need the financial information requested in the subpoenas issued to Deutsche Bank, Capital One and the president's longtime accounting...

