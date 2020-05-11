Illumina Nears Win In Bid To Block BGI's DNA Product Sales

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 10:37 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge said Monday that he's inclined to grant Illumina's preliminary bid to block China-based BGI Genomics from selling DNA sequencing products accused of infringing its patents, while BGI argued that an injunction would give Illumina total control of DNA sequencing in the Unites States at a critical time. During a hearing held via Zoom's video conferencing tool, Jennifer Sklenar of Arnold & Porter argued for BGI that Illumina Inc. won't be irreparably harmed without an injunction, because it is a large company with many customers and it will take years for BGI to make a dent in Illumina's...

