DHS Press Office Accused Of Illegally Leaking Immigrant Info

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 5:58 PM EDT) -- A Democratic advocacy group on Monday accused the Department of Homeland Security's media office of possible violations of federal law by leaking the immigration status of individuals accused of crimes to right-wing media outlets to help promote the Trump administration's anti-immigrant agenda. In a letter to the Department of Homeland Security's Office for Civil Rights and Civil Liberties, Democracy Forward asked for an investigation into officials at the DHS' Office of Public Affairs over their possible violations of the Privacy Act of 1974 and DHS policy. Democracy Forward, a left-leaning anti-corruption advocacy group, said emails it obtained through Freedom of Information...

