Texas Crude Oil Biz Accused Of 'Poisonous' Deliveries

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 4:47 PM EDT) -- ARM Energy Management LLC has accused a Fort Worth crude oil company of breaching an agreement by delivering crude to its gathering system allegedly laden with "poisonous" hydrogen sulfide, saying the company owes more than $1 million in damages. In a lawsuit filed Friday in state district court in Houston, AEM — alongside SCM Crude LLC and Salt Creek Midstream LLC — said Lilis Energy Inc. has been on notice about its "off-spec" deliveries of sub-par crude since at least August. That's when AEM, which is the purchaser of the crude, and SCM, the gatherer of the crude, began sending detailed,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS