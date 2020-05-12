Arnold & Porter Hires Privacy Pro From Venable

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 3:14 PM EDT) -- Arnold & Porter has grown its partnership with a hire from Venable LLP who will join its privacy and data security practice as the global pandemic makes sound legal advice on those subjects ever more critical for clients. The firm, which offers robust services in the life sciences and financial services fields, has added Jami Mills Vibbert, who will be based in its New York offices when the state and city's social distancing guidelines shift. In the meantime, Vibbert, who started in the role last week, told Law360 Tuesday that she "really hit the ground running in terms of getting up...

