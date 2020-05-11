Frankfurt Energy Co. Loses Docs Fight In 2nd Circ.

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 8:58 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit handed a U.S. subsidiary of German power conglomerate RWE AG a win Monday, affirming a lower court's decision to nix a municipally owned company's subpoena related to a larger merger fight. The appeals court found it was "not impermissible" or an abuse of discretion for a New York federal judge to conclude last year that RWE Trading America Inc. carried out a reasonable search in response to Stadtwerke Frankfurt am Main Holding GmbH's subpoena. RWE Trading has asserted it doesn't have access to documents sought from its "indirect" European parent company, RWE Aktiengesellschaft, or RWE AG. Stadtwerke Frankfurt...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS