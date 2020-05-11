2nd Circ. Sinks False Ad Suit Over L'Oreal Cream Pumps

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 2:36 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Monday shot down a bid to revive a suit alleging that L'Oreal USA Inc. cheats consumers out of cosmetics by shipping products with defective pumps, saying the trial court was correct to find the suit was preempted by federal law. The three-judge panel affirmed the dismissal of a proposed class action led by Mary Critcher, saying the suit centers on allegations that L'Oreal should have warned consumers that the pumps would not let them get a large percentage of the cosmetics out of the bottle, and such additional labeling requirements run afoul of the Food, Drug and...

