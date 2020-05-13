Kirkland Class Action Pro Moves To Fox Rothschild

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- A class action litigator who spent more than a decade at Kirkland & Ellis LLP has joined Fox Rothschild LLP's Chicago office as a partner. Martin R. Martos II made the move at the start of May, leaving the firm where he began his legal career and had been a partner for four years to start working just a few doors down. Martos told Law360 in an interview Wednesday the decision was years in the making and boiled down to being the right firm at the right time. Martos has defended numerous clients against class actions and multidistrict litigation, including working...

