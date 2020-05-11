Fed. Circ. Backs Topgolf's PTAB Win On Driving Range Patent

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A Patent Trial and Appeal Board decision to invalidate two claims of a patent for a golf game invented by a man who sued Topgolf International Inc. for infringement was supported by the evidence, the Federal Circuit ruled Monday in affirming the PTAB decision. Following a challenge by the sports entertainment company, the PTAB found in June 2018 that the claims under U.S. Patent Number 5,370,389 owned by the inventor, Amit Agarwal, were unpatentable because they were rendered obvious by previous inventions. Agarwal challenged the decision, arguing, among other things, that other evidence contradicted the board's findings. On Monday, the Federal...

