EPA Cellulosic Ethanol Policy Fight Faces Dubious DC Circ.

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 9:19 PM EDT) -- Two D.C. Circuit judges on Monday appeared skeptical of an ethanol giant's petition to scrap federal guidance changing the standard for measuring the amount of biofuel eligible for a lucrative credit program amid the government's contention that it's not a final agency action subject to judicial review. POET Biorefining LLC and several of its subsidiaries are asking a three-judge panel to vacate May 2019 guidance from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency that prevented fuel made according to the company's method of converting the fibrous outer shell of corn kernels into cellulosic ethanol from qualifying for the Renewable Fuel Standard program. The EPA uses...

