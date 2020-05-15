Aston Martin Can't Escape £1.8M Claim Despite Halt In Suit

Law360, London (May 15, 2020, 5:59 PM BST) -- Aston Martin could still be forced to pay up for a rare sports car it created for a collector, despite a deal in the proceedings against him for his unpaid loan to finance the £1.8 million ($2.2 million) vehicle. Judge John Linwood ordered that proceedings by Reditum SPV 2 Ltd. against Sandeep Singh Kooner be stayed under the terms of a confidential agreement between the parties. The lender is suing the businessman after he was unable to pay back an £840,000 loan to buy a reproduction of a vintage Aston Martin in 2017. But Kooner's Part 20 claim against Aston Martin —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS