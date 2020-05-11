Immigrant Can Fight Removal After Manslaughter Conviction

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 10:10 PM EDT) -- A U.S. permanent resident convicted of killing her allegedly abusive husband has a constitutional right to a hearing to contest a finding that her offense is serious enough to merit deportation, the Eighth Circuit ruled Monday. In an four-page unpublished decision, a three-judge panel instructed the Board of Immigration Appeals to hold a hearing on whether Ethiopian citizen Amreya Rahmeto Shefa's manslaughter conviction relates to a "particularly serious crime" under federal immigration law that renders her ineligible for certain immigration protections. The panel found that the board, the immigration courts' appellate body, violated Shefa's due process rights when it concluded, based...

