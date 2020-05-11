IP Battle Between US And China Remains On Ice At WTO

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 5:19 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration's pending World Trade Organization case against a raft of Chinese intellectual property practices will remain on hold until at least the end of the month at U.S. request, the WTO said Monday. In its complaint, the Trump administration cried foul over a number of Chinese laws it said were unfair to patent holders. But the U.S. has suspended the case as the two countries negotiated. (AP) The U.S. launched its WTO case in 2018 in the early phases of a trade confrontation with Beijing that would last nearly two years and result in tariffs on nearly $500 billion worth...

