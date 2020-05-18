What Courts Say About Protecting Internal IP Probes In Calif.

Law360 (May 18, 2020, 5:22 PM EDT) -- As California begins preparing to ease shelter-in-place restrictions, the state's technology industry is facing the most challenging economic circumstances in recent memory. The state's technology companies may place new demands on in-house intellectual property legal teams to minimize outside counsel costs, including by leading internal IP investigations. This may require, for example: Working with technical, nonattorney employees or consultants to understand accused products; Identifying and synthesizing conflicting factual accounts; Creating photos, videos or other records, such as tearing down and photographing components of a product or process or interviewing witnesses; and Collecting and excerpting key company documents and facts pertinent to the...

