Feds Float Added Charge Against Ex-Theranos CEO

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors are seeking to add on a fraud charge and switch up allegations in the case alleging former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes defrauded investors and patients, though they may have to wait until grand juries reconvene to formalize the charges. In an unusual development, federal prosecutors filed a new information on Friday in the two-year-old case claiming Holmes and former Theranos Chief Operating Officer Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani lied about the capabilities of the company's blood testing device. Attorneys for Holmes recently said they were expecting prosecutors to seek an indictment containing new wire fraud charges after grand juries are allowed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS