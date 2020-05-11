BLM Signs Off On Largest Ever US Solar Project

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 7:55 PM EDT) -- The federal government on Monday announced its approval of the largest ever solar energy project in the U.S., a $1 billion effort that would provide power to Las Vegas and Southern California. The Bureau of Land Management gave its approval to Solar Partners XI LLC to construct the Gemini Solar Project, a 690-megawatt solar photovoltaic array coupled with a 380-megawatt AC battery storage system to be located about 30 miles northeast of Las Vegas. The BLM, in a record of decision, said the project could produce enough electricity for 260,000 homes in the Las Vegas area, and could also provide power...

