FCC Rule Not Up For Debate In Junk Fax Fight, 4th Circ. Told

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 10:29 PM EDT) -- A West Virginia chiropractic group fighting to revive its closely watched Telephone Consumer Protection Act case over unwanted faxes has fired back at the sender's attack on a federal rule that bolsters the lawsuit, telling the Fourth Circuit this argument was brought too late. Capping off the second wave of briefings in the appeal, Carlton & Harris Chiropractic asserted Friday that health information service PDR Network can't mount an attack on a Federal Communications Commission order addressing the reach of the TCPA after PDR bypassed that angle on the first go-round. "Its attempt to press the reset button on this litigation...

