Pa. Court OKs $700K Slip-And-Fall Award Against Day Care

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 5:20 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania appeals court has affirmed a nearly $700,000 trial judgment for a grandmother who slipped on snow outside a day care center, saying there was no issue with the jury instructions the trial court chose to give. The state's Superior Court on Monday affirmed the 2019 award to Joann Babbish and against Pixie Paradise Child Care Center, doing business as Pixie Paradise Early Learning Center, over Babbish's injuries from a fall in February 2014 while she and her husband were picking up their grandson. The defense had wanted a jury instruction on Pennsylvania's assumption-of-risk doctrine, which is complicated but revolves...

