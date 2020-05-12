6th Circ. Says Ex-Pilot Can't Use Uniformed Service Benefits

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 9:51 PM EDT) -- A retired National Guard pilot who also worked as a technician in a civilian role can't get the full Social Security benefits that he requested after the Sixth Circuit ruled he doesn't qualify for a military exception. In an opinion published Monday, the Sixth Circuit upheld the lower court's decision that the former pilot should be denied an exception for military members applying for Social Security benefits that would grant him more money alongside his pension because his role wasn't entirely a military one, even though he wore a military uniform on the job and went to weekend training drills....

