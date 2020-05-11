Justices' Fleeting Unanimity In Free Speech Immigration Case

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 6:09 PM EDT) -- On May 7, the U.S. Supreme Court's so-called Bridgegate decision got the attention, but the decision released that day in U.S. v. Sineneng-Smith is also notable. In a unanimous decision by Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the court pummels a panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit for overreaching on a constitutional overbreadth issue not argued by the parties below. Observers expecting a blockbuster resolution of the tension between the First Amendment and criminal sanctions for "inducing or encouraging" extralegal immigration undoubtedly were disappointed. Nevertheless, I find three significant takeaways from the ruling in Sineneng-Smith. First, an ideologically fractured...

