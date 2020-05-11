Workers Say Construction Co. Fired Them Over Pregnancies

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 9:07 PM EDT) -- A Pittsburgh-area construction company fired two women days after they disclosed their pregnancies to their boss, who called one of them "nuts," according to a lawsuit filed Monday in Pennsylvania federal court. Kerri Hertzog and Ashley Poletini say they were the only two female employees at North Huntingdon, Pennsylvania-based Aarcon Enterprises Inc. when they both announced that they were pregnant at a May 2019 meeting, to the apparent dismay of company president Aaron Brentzel. "Brentzel reacted to that news by saying that he already knew about both pregnancies. He then pointed to Hertzog and said, 'You're nuts' and asked how she...

