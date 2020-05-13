11th Circ. Says Liberty Can Duck Spider Infestation Coverage

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Liberty Mutual Insurance Co. doesn't have to cover the costs of a venomous spider infestation in a policyholder's home after the Eleventh Circuit agreed with a lower court's determination that the brown recluse spiders are insects excluded from the policy under Alabama law. A three-judge panel ruled Monday that the Alabama district court correctly dismissed the complaint and did not err in consulting the dictionary definition of "spider" to conclude that brown recluse spiders are both "insects" and "vermin," within the meaning of the insured's policy exclusion terms. Alabama homeowners Maggie and Cody Robinson argued that spiders are technically classified as...

