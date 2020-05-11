WeWork Committee Fights For Control Of $3B SoftBank Suit

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 10:18 PM EDT) -- A WeWork special committee that sued SoftBank over a canceled deal to buy $3 billion of the company's shares claimed Monday that WeWork's SoftBank-controlled board is trying to form a new committee to adjudicate the dispute, asking the Delaware court to stop this from happening. In its suit filed last month, the special committee of WeWork's board of directors accused SoftBank in Delaware Chancery Court of breaching the October 2019 deal by failing to buy about $3 billion in shares from the workspace-sharing company's stockholders as promised, despite SoftBank's already having benefited from the deal by taking control of the company....

