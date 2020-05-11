Valeant Beats Patent Atty's 'Parasitic' Whistleblower Claims

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 10:33 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Monday threw out an attorney's whistleblower False Claims Act suit alleging Valeant Pharmaceuticals fraudulently obtained a patent to block generic Apriso, ruling that the attorney "is a far cry from the quintessential whistleblower plaintiff." Zachary Silbersher, a patent attorney who's never worked for Valeant or the other companies named in his 2018 suit, had claimed that Valeant Bausch Health subsidiary Salix Pharmaceuticals and the German company Dr. Falk Pharma GmbH violated the FCA and numerous U.S. states' false claims acts. Silbersher was involved in patent litigation invalidating the patent, which covered the anti-inflammatory drug, per his...

