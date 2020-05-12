Former Exec Says CSX Stiffed Him On Severance

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A former CSX Transportation executive has accused the railroad giant of cheating him out of severance, saying the company wrongly said he had "effectively resigned" after complaining that he had been demoted. In a Monday complaint filed in Florida federal court, Bryan Rhode said he was due benefits under CSX's executive severance plan, an employee welfare benefit plan under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act. Rhode claimed that even though the company told him he had "effectively resigned," he was actually canned last year "other than for cause." Being terminated without cause was one of the triggering events that allowed him...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS