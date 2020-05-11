FedEx Inks $3.3M Deal To End EEOC Suit Over Deaf Workers

Law360 (May 11, 2020, 10:41 PM EDT) -- A FedEx Inc. unit has agreed to pay $3.3 million and enact a range of accommodations to end an Equal Employment Opportunity Commission suit accusing the shipping giant of discriminating against deaf workers and job applicants, according to a consent decree filed in Pennsylvania federal court Monday. The cash will go into an account and then be distributed to more than 200 deaf or hard of hearing workers and prospective workers who have claimed the FedEx Ground Package System Inc. failed to accommodate their disability. The deal also includes injunctions against discriminatory actions, communication accommodations, new scanning equipment that vibrates instead...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS