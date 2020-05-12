Ex-Worker Says Brandt Finger Scans Violate Ill. Privacy Law

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 4:10 PM EDT) -- Agriculture and construction equipment manufacturing company Brandt Industries Ltd. violated hundreds of employees' biometric privacy rights by quietly taking and storing their fingerprints to track their work time in violation of Illinois law, a former employee claims in a proposed class action. Former Brandt employee Joseph Sherman told an Illinois state court on Monday that his and others' privacy rights outlined in the state's Biometric Information Privacy Act were violated when they were told to clock in and out of work every day using their fingerprints. Sherman said that Brandt failed to ask and receive written permission before scanning and storing...

