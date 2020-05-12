Merck Aims To Revive Suit Over NJ Town's Zoning Changes

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 9:48 PM EDT) -- Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp. asked a New Jersey state appellate panel Tuesday to revive its suit over municipal zoning changes to a company property, claiming a trial judge was wrong to ignore previous findings by another judge whose decision was overturned on appeal because he applied the wrong legal standard. During a telephone hearing, Merck attorney Christopher John Stracco of Day Pitney LLP urged the panel to overturn Superior Court Judge Thomas C. Miller's Aug. 14 opinion dismissing the pharmaceutical giant's complaint against the township of Branchburg on the grounds that a municipal zoning ordinance properly applied to the property....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS