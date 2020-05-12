Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

What A Pity AMC Took 'Mickey' Song For Trailer, Singer Says

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 7:08 PM EDT) -- Singer and choreographer Toni Basil sued AMC on Monday in California federal court over the cable channel's alleged "willful, intentional and purposeful use and exploitation" of her No. 1 hit song "Mickey" in a promo trailer for the series "Preacher."

Basil has been the sole owner of the U.S. copyright to the song since June 2016 and served notice to AMC Network Entertainment LLC in 2017 that it was infringing the copyright by using it for a season two trailer of the show "Preacher," but AMC went ahead and licensed the song through a company claiming its rights, Basil said....

Attached Documents

Related Sections

