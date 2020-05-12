Wedbush Hires Ex-BNY Mellon Vet As Compliance Chief

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Los Angeles-based broker-dealer Wedbush Securities announced on Tuesday that it has hired a former Bank of New York Mellon chief compliance officer to head up its compliance department, adding a seasoned industry veteran to a firm with a history of run-ins with regulatory authorities. The firm noted in the announcement that Mike McMaster, who most recently spent one of his three decades in financial services in the top compliance spot for various BNY Mellon business lines, will serve as its primary liaison with the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission and other federal regulators. A company spokesperson said McMaster started on Thursday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS