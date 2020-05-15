Cohen & Buckmann Snags Benefits Expert From Deloitte

Law360 (May 15, 2020, 2:49 PM EDT) -- New York-based benefits boutique Cohen & Buckmann PC has hired the former leader of the compensation and benefits group in Deloitte's Washington national tax practice. Elizabeth Drigotas started at Cohen & Buckmann on May 4 after more than 16 years at Deloitte Tax LLP, before which she was an attorney adviser at the U.S. Department of the Treasury. Drigotas told Law360 on Thursday that she has known Sandra Cohen, the co-founder of Cohen & Buckmann, for years and has watched as Cohen and Carol Buckmann, the firm's other founder, built "this amazing boutique law firm with top lawyers and interesting projects."...

