Drivers Claim Honda Sold Cars With Dangerous Fuel Pumps

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of drivers is taking Honda Motor Co. Ltd. and parts manufacturer Denso Corp. to court, alleging the companies put out vehicles that they knew had defective and dangerous fuel pumps that could cause stalling or stopping while driving. In an 80-page complaint filed Monday in Alabama federal court, named plaintiff Tucker Oliver alleged that Honda and Denso knew the fuel pumps were defective as early as 2016 but misdiagnosed the problem and offered inadequate repairs in the form of a software upgrade instead of pump replacement. "As a result of Honda's actions and inactions, owners and lessees of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS