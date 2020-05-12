Delaware River Overseer Can Regulate Fracking, Groups Say

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 9:23 PM EDT) -- The Natural Resources Defense Council told a Pennsylvania federal court it's essential for the quality of water in the Delaware River Basin that an interstate commission maintain its authority to regulate fracking in the area. The NRDC, joined by Catskill Mountainkeeper, said in an amicus brief Monday that the Delaware River has significant importance to local ecosystems and supplies water for millions of people in the Mid-Atlantic region. The Delaware River Basin Commission's authority to oversee water quality protection and permitting extends to regulating activities like fracking that use large amounts of water and have the potential to pollute it, the groups argued....

