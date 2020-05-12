FCC's Sinclair Settlement Doesn't Dispel All Black Clouds

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission resolved three enforcement matters against Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. last week, levying a record-setting $48 million civil penalty against the broadcaster, but left open questions about whether the investigations are truly over. Although the FCC resolved a trio of separate matters in one swoop, several broadcast attorneys said it's clear the agency was most concerned with addressing Sinclair's alleged misrepresentation of certain station arrangements related to its failed merger with Tribune Media Co. The FCC settlement does ostensibly clear the air, but the length of time Sinclair spent under the microscope indicates it will still have to defend its...

