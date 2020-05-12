Hardware Co. Must Arbitrate Malpractice Claim Against Firm

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 5:47 PM EDT) -- Chicago hardware manufacturer Amyriad Inc. was correctly ordered to arbitrate its claim that a Chicago firm negligently litigated an appeal on its behalf, even without physical proof that the company signed a service contract, a state appellate panel said Monday. A lower court was right to find that Amyriad owner Harry Barnett entered a valid and enforceable contract in which he agreed to arbitrate all claims against the firm, formerly called Ray Legal Consulting Group PC, a three-judge panel said. The case record lacks evidence that Barnett signed and delivered the contract, but Amyriad didn't dispute firm principal John H. Ray...

