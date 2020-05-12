Hanover Forced Claim Past Time Bar, Sports Insurer Says

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 5:12 PM EDT) -- A New York-based sports insurer said its suit against Hanover Insurance Company isn't past its expiration date, arguing on Tuesday that Hanover's tedious investigation process caused the coverage claim to surpass the two-year litigation bar in a contract clause. In a response filed in New York federal court, Sportsinsurance.com argued that Hanover Insurance Company is wrongfully invoking a condition in the commercial crime policy it had with Hanover that prohibits legal action against Hanover two years after a loss is discovered, stating that it did not "sit idle" after learning its former chief financial officer embezzled nearly $180,000 in January 2016....

