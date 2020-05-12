Justices Urged To Stop Multistep Immigrant Removal Notices

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 9:37 PM EDT) -- Former immigration judges and appellate members called on the U.S. Supreme Court to rule that only fully completed initial deportation notices from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security can stop the clock on immigrants' stay in the country. Three dozen former immigration judges and Board of Immigration Appeals members pressed the Supreme Court to review and reverse the Fifth Circuit's decision that the "stop-time rule" — which stops a foreign citizen's accrual of U.S. residency — was triggered when a Honduran woman was subsequently notified of the time and place of her deportation hearing, details that were missing from her initial...

