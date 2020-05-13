Bay Mills Tribe Demands Contested Case For Pipeline Rehab

Law360 (May 13, 2020, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A major Canadian energy company should not be able to construct a pipeline under waters connecting Lake Michigan and Lake Huron without a contested case before the Michigan Public Service Commission, the Bay Mills Indian Community said Wednesday. Enbridge Energy must go through a permitting process to relocate a section of the Line 5 pipeline under the Straits of Mackinac or risk sidestepping a legally mandated environmental review, according to the Upper Peninsula tribe. Granting a declaratory ruling would also prevent Bay Mills and other tribes from fully airing their concerns, the tribe said. On April 17, Enbridge filed an application...

