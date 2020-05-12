Liebowitz Slammed As 'Clear And Present Danger' To The Law

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 10:16 PM EDT) -- A Colorado judge is the latest to lay into copyright attorney Richard Liebowitz, saying he represents a "clear and present danger" to the justice system and ordering him to work with a more experienced attorney in the state or risk getting his copyright lawsuit thrown out. U.S. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter on Monday ruled that Liebowitz should be sanctioned for his "demonstrated inability to comply with even basic court orders and court requests" in a copyright case he filed against hat business Nosrak LLC. In ordering the sanctions, Judge Neureiter noted that Liebowitz's disregard for court rules in a separate...

