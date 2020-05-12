Nitro TV Streaming Service Blocked In Studios' Piracy Suit

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 6:27 PM EDT) -- Entertainment industry heavyweights including Disney, Amazon, Columbia and Universal have scored an early victory in their suit against Nitro TV, securing an order from a California federal court blocking the streaming service from allegedly pirating their copyrighted content. U.S. District Judge Stephen V. Wilson noted in his order on Monday that Nitro TV proprietor Alejandro Galindo had told the court he didn't oppose the request for a preliminary injunction. Moreover, the studios could suffer irreparable harm if the streaming service isn't stopped while the lawsuit continues, the judge said. "Not only is defendant directly infringing plaintiffs' copyrights, creating a financial loss...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS