IHS Tells DC Circ. Tribe Isn't Owed More Health Contract Costs

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 9:22 PM EDT) -- The Indian Health Service has urged the D.C. Circuit to reject the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community's bid to overturn a dismissal of the tribe's suit against the agency over contract support costs, saying the IHS doesn't have to pay for services a contractor provides using non-IHS funds. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services agency argued in a brief on Monday that provisions of the Indian Self-Determination and Education Assistance Act of 1975 only require the IHS to pay contract support costs on funds provided by the agency. The law expressly prohibits payment of direct or indirect costs associated with...

