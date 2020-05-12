Calif. Water Export Expansion Halted To Protect Trout

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A California federal court has agreed to temporarily walk back the Trump administration's expansion of federal water export operations in the Central Valley to protect an endangered trout species while it is migrating. In a 36-page opinion Monday, U.S. District Judge Dale Drozd ordered the federal government to revert to acting within the confines of a 2009 biological opinion until May 31, while the court decides whether a newer opinion issued by the current administration does enough to protect the survival of several species, including a threatened trout, the California Central Valley steelhead. The order limits the amount of water that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS