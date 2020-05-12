Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Calif. Water Export Expansion Halted To Protect Trout

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 6:29 PM EDT) -- A California federal court has agreed to temporarily walk back the Trump administration's expansion of federal water export operations in the Central Valley to protect an endangered trout species while it is migrating.

In a 36-page opinion Monday, U.S. District Judge Dale Drozd ordered the federal government to revert to acting within the confines of a 2009 biological opinion until May 31, while the court decides whether a newer opinion issued by the current administration does enough to protect the survival of several species, including a threatened trout, the California Central Valley steelhead.

The order limits the amount of water that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!