Tenn. Court Vacates $6M Judgment In Sexual Assault Suit

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A Tennessee appeals court ordered a new trial over a home health patient's alleged sexual attack on his caregiver, on the grounds that the jury that reached a $6 million verdict should have had a chance to hear the alleged attacker's expert witness rebut the caregiver's evidence of psychological injury. The Nashville appeals court on Monday said that home health caregiver Connie Ellis must undertake a new trial against her former patient, Mike Modi, over an alleged February 2015 attack. Modi denies that any attack occurred. A jury awarded Ellis $6 million in the first trial in February 2019. The panel...

