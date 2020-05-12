Chicago Can Take Man's Land Despite Changed Zoning Plans

Law360 (May 12, 2020, 9:14 PM EDT) -- An Illinois trial court correctly decided not to revisit nearly 14-year-old rulings that allowed the city of Chicago to exert eminent domain over a man's vacant lot as part of a redevelopment project, a state appellate panel said Monday. A three-judge panel said Fred Eychaner waited too long to alert the lower court to altered development plans that could have unraveled the city's authority to take control of his property in the name of industrial and economic development. Eychaner had nearly 17 months between when the city approved its changed plans in 2017 and when his second just compensation trial began...

